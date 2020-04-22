HCMC HCMC expected to receive thousands of Vietnamese from overseas The Saigon Times Wednesday, Apr 22, 2020,07:48 (GMT+7) HCMC expected to receive thousands of Vietnamese from overseas The Saigon Times Vietnamese citizens return to Vietnam from overseas through a local airport. HCMC is preparing to receive and place in quarantine thousands of Vietnamese citizens returning from abroad – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – HCMC is preparing to receive and place in quarantine thousands of people returning to Vietnam from abroad in the coming weeks. Nguyen Tri Dung, director of the HCMC Center for Disease Control, said the city has mapped out various solutions to put under quarantine a large number of people returning from overseas, suspected cases of infection and those who came in close contact with the infected. After bringing the coronavirus cases under control, the city’s health sector started to improve its Covid-19 infection prevention systems and prepare countermeasures for Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to Dung. Nguyen Trung Hoa, director of the Go Vap Healthcare Center, stated that with careful preparation, each of the people returning will be placed in a separate room for isolation to slow the risk of Covid-19 transmission. Share with your friends:

HCMC expected to receive thousands of Vietnamese from overseas have 288 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at April 22, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.