Other News HCMC cuts electricity/water bills, taxes to support Covid-19-hit firms The Saigon Times Wednesday, Apr 22, 2020,18:25 (GMT+7) HCMC cuts electricity/water bills, taxes to support Covid-19-hit firmsThe Saigon Times Employees work at an automobile and motorcycle component manufacturing facility. HCMC will reduce local firms’ production costs, including electricity and water bills, taxes and land-use fees, to help them survive the coronavirus pandemic – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – HCMC will reduce local firms’ production costs, including electricity and water bills, taxes and land-use fees, to help them survive the coronavirus pandemic and make a quick recovery. HCMC Vice Chairman Tran Vinh Tuyen on April 21 signed on a plan to support enterprises during and after the coronavirus pandemic until late 2020. The municipal government assigned the HCMC Power Corporation to offer electricity bill reductions to residents and firms that temporarily shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic based on the prime minister’s directives, the local media reported. Aside from providing water bill reductions to poor laborers, Saigon Water Corporation was told to work out policies to cut water supply charges for service providers, manufacturers and firms in the city. The HCMC government also asked the HCMC Tax Department to allow Covid-19-affected businesses and individuals… Read full this story

HCMC cuts electricity/water bills, taxes to support Covid-19-hit firms have 329 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at April 22, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.