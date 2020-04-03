HCM City uses app to manage COVID-19 patients and people under quarantine

A software app helps the HCM City Department of Health manage people under quarantine and COVID-19 patients more effectively. Source http://www.medinet.hochiminhcity.gov.vn HCM CITY— The HCM City Department of Health’s operation centre on April 2 began using a software application to manage quarantined people and COVID-19 patients. The increase in number of people in quarantine areas and at quarantine at home, and those who have been brought to hospitals that specialise in COVID-19 cases, has led to difficulties in management. The app helps health officials keep track of treatment of quarantined people and COVID-19 patients at hospitals, from admission to discharge. It also helps the department staff keep track of the number of quarantined people and those who are discharged from quarantine areas or hospitals. It also has data about quarantine areas and hospitals’ admission capacity, and helps health staff maintain records about working hours. As of today, the city has had 50 people test positive for SARS-CoV-2, including 15 who are recovering and are expected to be discharged from hospitals. On April 2, three people were suspected of having contracted COVID-19. They are waiting for test results. As of today, the city has 8,035 people in quarantine areas. The department has… Read full this story

