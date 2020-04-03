HCM City to merge 3 eastern districts to create innovation city

A view of HCM City. HCM City plans to merge three districts, 2, 9 and Thủ Đức, to form a creative hub in its east. — Photo tripsavvy.com HCM CITY — HCM City wants to merge three districts, 2, 9 and Thủ Đức, and carve out a creative city as part of efforts to foster the development of its eastern part. Nguyễn Thành Phong, chairman of the city People’s Committee, said the establishment of the eastern city is based on the idea of ​​building a hi-tech and smart urban development zone. It is expected to spread over more than 211sq.km and be home to more than 1.1 million people ​​. The act would make HCM City the first locality in the country to have a city under the management of a city. The city People’s Committee has asked the Ministry of Construction for guidance to carry out the merger and its Department of Home Affairs has sought the Ministry of Home Affairs’ assistance. The 48sq.km Thủ Đức has a high concentration of educational institutions and research centres and four large universities with more than 10,000 lecturers and professors and 100,000 students. The 50sq.km District 2 with the Thủ Thiêm new urban… Read full this story

