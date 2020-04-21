HCM City enters third stage of COVID-19 prevention as transmission risk still high

As of April 20, HCM City has had 54 COVID-19 patients, including 49 who have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals. — Source https://ttbc-hcm.gov.vn/ HCM CITY — HCM City will enter the third stage of COVID-19 prevention and control after the city ends social distancing on April 22, but the risk of transmission will remain high, according to the city’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention. Transport will resume operation, so the risk of COVID-19 infection in the community will remain high. The centre noted that many people infected with the coronavirus will not have any symptoms, and the transmission source may be unknown. In addition, the city will see an increase in the number of dengue fever patients after the rainy season begins, which will impact personnel and others taking part in the prevention and control of COVID-19. The centre said that early detection of new incidences of COVID-19, especially those who do not have any symptoms, will be a “survival problem” for the city. To prevent community transmission, health officials will try to identify and isolate people who have had contact with infected people. The city also plans to quarantine people entering Việt Nam from other countries. The… Read full this story

