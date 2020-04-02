Passengers use Cát Lái Ferry to travel between HCM City and Đồng Nai Province. — VNS Photo Nguyễn Diệp HCM CITY — Cát Lái Ferry, which connects HCM City’s District 2 and Đồng Nai Province’s Nhơn Trạch District, will be allowed to meet demands for travel and transport of goods, according to the city’s Department of Transport. The department has informed local authorities, residents and businesses. It had previously suspended service of the ferry. The change aims to serve travel needs of wokers and the transport of goods at manufacturing facilities, export processing zones, industrial parks and the port cluster zone in the city and Đồng Nai Province. Cát Lái Ferry carries an average of 45,000-50,000 passengers and vehicles a day, and up to 10,000 on peak days. Following a decision by the city’s People’s Committee on April 1, all inland ports and ferries providing transportation on rivers in the city temporarily suspended operations until April 15. Bình Khánh Ferry, which connects Nhà Bè and Cần Giờ districts in the city, has been allowed to operate to meet demands for travel and transport of goods of local residents and isolation areas in Cần Giờ District. Ferries servicing the Cần Thạnh-Phú Lợi Islet route and the Phú Lợi Islet-Thiềng Liềng route in Cần Giờ District still continue to operate. However, ferries currently in operation must ensure that they are carrying only 50 per cent of their designed capacity. All ferry passengers… Read full this story

HCM City changes rules for ferry usage have 348 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 2, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.