Happiness smiles on former midfielder Kim Hồng

Former midfielder of the national team and HCM City Trần Thị Kim Hồng now trains at the Ngọc Hùng Football Centre in HCM City. Photo ttbdngochung.com Football by Lâm Giang For many footballers, success on the pitch means sacrificing their youth and love lives, with nights out at bars and cinemas with a date replaced for early mornings on the training ground and long away trips. However, former HCM City and national team midfielder Trần Thị Kim Hồng was a success on the pitch and in love. “For a female player, getting married seems to be normal but it’s always our desire because not everyone can experience the happiness of being in a couple,” said Hồng. As well as a glittering trophy haul, Hồng came away from her time in the beautiful game with a happy family. “I’m happy with my small family. We will welcome our youngest boy next month,” said Hồng. Hard childhood Hồng was born in 1985 as the youngest girl with seven siblings in a poor family in Tân Phú District in HCM City. Life in poverty meant Hồng’s schoolwork was interrupted and everyone had to work to support the family. Hồng was no exception. She often helped… Read full this story

