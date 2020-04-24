Hanoi tourism: new application to revive craft village appeal

Visitors shopping at Ha Thai lacquerware craft village in Hanoi’s Thuong Tin district The application, developed on smartphone platforms and launched by Hanoi Department of Tourism, allows users all over the world to view details of the city’s diverse handicrafts and artworks, from Thach Xa bamboo-made dragonfly and Du Du wooden statues to Phu Nhi rice cake filled with browned onion and minced pork. Notably, users can move the product samples around in real-time such as placing a statue on the table or trying on bracelets or earrings. They can also check out the production process of the products as well as learn more about the artisans and the craft villages associated with the products. According to Tran Duc Hai, director of Hanoi Department of Tourism, the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) has brought about 60 per cent reduction in visitor volume to the city’s tourism attractions. Occupancy ratio at city-based tourism accommodations has also fallen by 50 per cent, and even 30 per cent at off-peak times. “Thereby, the dual task of the city’s tourism industry is to focus on epidemic prevention while maintaining activities and services and simultaneously creating new quality products to attract visitors, helping to promote the image of a safe, friendly, and charming… Read full this story

