Hanoi to fine people leaving home for non-essential reasons

The Saigon Times

Saturday, Apr 4, 2020,15:23 (GMT+7)

Only a few vehicles travel on Vinh Tuy Bridge in Hanoi after the prime minister issued a nationwide social distancing order. Local authorities in Hanoi have issued fines against people who go outside for non-essential purposes beginning today, April 4 – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – As this is the critical period for Vietnam to curb the spread of the coronavirus, district-level authorities in Hanoi have been asked to issue fines to people who go outside for non-essential purposes starting today, April 4, said the municipal leader.

According to the prime minister's order, acceptable reasons to leave home include buying essential goods, such as food, foodstuff and pharmaceuticals, Nguyen Duc Chung, chairman of the municipal government, said during a meeting on April 3.

The effectiveness of the country's social distancing plan to help battle the coronavirus could be diminished if people ignore the shelter-in-place order and continue walking outside for non-essential reasons, said Chung.

Therefore, he asked all city residents to stay at home as much as possible and practice social distancing. Particularly, the elderly should…

