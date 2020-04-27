Hanoi French Hospital expands care

Hanoi French Hospital is leading the way in Vietnam with a myriad of patient-oriented programmes During a period of limited mobility for many patients due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing restrictions, a medical emergency is nevertheless considered an essential reason for leaving the house, although many people are reluctant to take the risk. At the same time, they may be worried about the progress of convalescence or concerned as medication for a chronic condition runs low. In the wake of the situation, Hanoi French Hospital (HFH) is now offering the opportunity of confidential contact with a trusted hospital specialist or GP about medical needs from the comfort and safety of home, in the form of a tele-consultation. HFH points out that tele-consultation cannot replace all consultations, as most require the patient to physically be assessed and examined by the relevant specialist, or may require actions that require physical tests. But often, follow-up consultations are required after initiating therapy, or particularly when treating patients with chronic conditions. In such cases the doctor may be able to give further indications on the treatment of the healing process, or on continued or modified medication. As usual, in case of any doubt,… Read full this story

