The People’s Army Newspaper would like to introduce several images of the city’s armed forces during the COVID-19 fight. Troops of the Le Chan District Armed Forces undertake their missions at a COVID-19 checkpoint Militia forces spraying disinfectant on vehicles at the checkpoint At the checkpoint near the toll booth of Hanoi – Hai Phong Expressway A troop checks body temperature of people travelling to the city Personnel of the Le Chan District Military Command checks body temperature of a citizen at the quarantine area in the dormitory of the Hai Phong Management and Technology University Translated by Chung Anh
- Rice playing Air Force in Armed Forces Bowl
- Armed Forces Bowl: Big win for Rice
- Rice routs Air Force in Armed Forces Bowl
- Air Force losses Armed Forces Bowl, 33-14 to Rice
- Under Armour and WWP Honor U.S. Armed Forces With Specially Designed Football Uniforms
- Armed Forces Bowl has old friends, revived teams
- Tulsa loses Armed Forces Bowl 24-21 to BYU
- Armed Forces Bowl: BYU edges Tulsa
- Armed Forces Bowl makes temp move, from TCU to SMU
- Armed Forces Bowl staying in Dallas for 2011
Hai Phong armed forces respond to COVID-19 pandemic have 189 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 22, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.