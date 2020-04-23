Hà Nội will support connection in trading goods with localities

Businesses display their products at a conference of connecting supply and demand of goods with other provinces and cities held in Hà Nội last year. — Photo chinhphu.vn HÀ NỘI — The People’s Committee of Hà Nội on Wednesday issued plans on organising activities to connect production and distribution of goods between Hà Nội and other provinces and cities nationwide by year-end. These activities are aimed at strengthening regional links and supporting consumption of goods and agricultural products to ensure supply for the capital city. Accordingly, in the last two quarters of this year, Hà Nội will organise delegations of municipal officials and businesses to many provinces and cities nationwide to enhance trade promotion activities. They include Bắc Giang, Hưng Yên, Lào Cai, Quảng Ninh, Sơn La, Hòa Bình, Nam Định, Bắc Kạn, Yên Bái, Hà Giang, Lạng Sơn, Long An, Bến Tre, Cần Thơ and An Giang. Hà Nội and those provinces and cities will open conferences and goods trading activities to display products and sign contracts and memoranda of understanding. Those will help Hà Nội to have increased supply of goods, meeting the city’s demand. At the same time, the city will organise delegations of Hà Nội’s businesses to join the… Read full this story

