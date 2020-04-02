Gov’t considering unprecedented US$2.6b support package for Vietnamese hit by COVID-19

An elderly woman sells vegetables on the sidewalk in Tây Hồ District, Hà Nội. — VNS Photo Việt Thanh HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Government is poised to adopt a US$2.6 billion relief package to help those most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic that has waged devastation on the economy. The draft Resolution on Government’s COVID-19 support, presented on Wednesday at the regular cabinet meeting by the Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dũng, mostly sets out cash payments during a three-month period starting April through June. According to the bill, there will be six groups of people who are eligible for the relief payments. Social policy beneficiaries and those who have rendered services to the State during the revolution and wards receiving merit payments will be given an additional VNĐ500,000 ($21.8) each month in April, May, and June. There are about 4.135 million people who fall under this category. About 984,000 poor households and 1,260,000 near-poor households across the country will receive VNĐ1 million each month in April, May, and June. In Việt Nam, income-wise, the poor households are those earning less than VNĐ1 million a month in urban areas, or less than VNĐ800,000 in rural areas. Workers who… Read full this story

