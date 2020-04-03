Government ready to sacrifice economic growth to protect public health: PM

Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc on Friday chaired a meeting with the Government on the implementation of social distancing rules for 15 days to combat COVID-19. —VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc on Friday reiterated the Government’s determination to protect public health in spite of having to sacrifice short-term economic gain. At a meeting with the Government on the implementation of social distancing rules for 15 days to combat COVID-19, he said it was time to mobilise all forces to prevent and control the pandemic. However, a number of localities have misunderstood social distancing measures. He urged sectors and localities to implement the measures quickly. The Government has drafted a resolution on social welfare and will soon issue it in order to support people heavily hurt by the pandemic, including labourers, poor people and those living under disadvantaged circumstances, he said. Sectors and localities have been urged to pay more attention to the poor and ensure people’s basic living demands such as electricity, water, food and medicine. He also ordered strict punishments for those who break the rules on COVID-19 prevention and those who sell fake or low quality goods during the pandemic. He asked the National… Read full this story
