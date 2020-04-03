Government considers USD 2.6 billion support package for Vietnamese hit by COVID-19

According to the proposal, there will be six groups of people who are eligible for the relief payments to be made in cash or through the Bank for Social Policies. Social policy beneficiaries and those who have rendered services to the State during the revolution and wars who are receiving monthly allowances will be given an additional VND 500,000 (USD 21.8) each month in April, May, and June. There are about 4.135 million people who fall under this category. About 984,000 poor households and 1,260,000 near-poor households across the country will receive VND 1 million each month also in April, May, and June. Workers of a garment factory in Vietnam In Vietnam, income-wise, the poor households are those earning less than 1 million VND a month in urban areas, or less than 800,000 VND in rural areas. Workers who were laid off or put on leave without pay due to the direct impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic will be provided VND 1.8 million (USD 76) a person a month. A monthly payment of VND 1 million paid for three months will be given to an estimated five million workers who either lost their jobs, don’t have a labour contract or… Read full this story

