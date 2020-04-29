Corporate German companies optimistic about business in Vietnam despite Covid-19 By Minh Tuan Wednesday, Apr 29, 2020,07:28 (GMT+7) German companies optimistic about business in Vietnam despite Covid-19By Minh Tuan Workers assemble engines at the Daimler Powertrain plant as the spread of the coronavirus continues near Stuttgart, Germany, April 22, 2020. Meanwhile in Vietnam, many German companies have been hurt by the coronavirus but they are still optimistic about business – PHOTO: REUTERS HCMC – German companies are understandably concerned about the impact of Covid-19 on their businesses in Vietnam but are still optimistic and have higher expectations compared with all averaged indicators among German companies in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), whose members include Vietnam. According to the World Business Outlook 2020 conducted online by the Delegate of German Industry and Commerce, with the participation of more than 3,500 German companies and their partners worldwide, many German companies in Vietnam have been hurt by the virus. Cancellation of trade fairs and large-scale events and the decline in travel have affected the service sector, especially in the areas of logistics, trade, gastronomy and tourism. German companies’ revenue expectations have dropped significantly. Over 80% reported lowering revenue targets due to the coronavirus, while 9%… Read full this story

