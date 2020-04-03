Four more COVID-19 cases confirmed, total at 237

A medical worker arranges test tubes in Bạch Mai Hospital. — VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Hùng HÀ NỘI — Four new COVID-19 infections, including two cases related to the HCM City-based Buddha Bar cluster, were reported by the Ministry of Health on Friday afternoon, raising the national toll to 237. The 234th patient is a 69-year-old Vietnamese woman living in Buôn Đôn District, Central Highlands province of Đắk Lắk. She returned from Paris to HCM City on flight number VN2106, seat 45 on March 13, and was quarantined upon arrival. The patient tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on March 30, then was transferred to the COVID-19 specialised hospital in Cần Giờ District for treatment. The 235th patient is a 25-year-old British man who went to Buddha Bar on March 14. He showed no symptoms and underwent treatment at the makeshift hospital in Củ Chi District. The 236th patient is a 26-year-old British woman residing in Thảo Điền Ward, District 2, HCM City who went to Buddha Bar on March 14. She was sent to a centralised quarantine area at District 9 Academy of Politics on March 25. The patient was admitted to the makeshift hospital in Củ Chi District after testing… Read full this story

