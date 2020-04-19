Former HCMC official accused of causing $10.7 mln losses in public land violations

Investigators from the Ministry of Public Security have told prosecutors to indict Tai for “violating regulations related to the management and use of state-owned property that cause losses or wastefulness,” a crime that carries a jail term of 10-20 years.Four others, three of them officials, face the same charges. They are Nguyen Hoai Nam, former secretary of the District 2 Party unit; Dao Anh Kiet, former director of the city Department of Natural Resources and Environment; Truong Van Ut, former deputy head of the department’s land, natural resources and environment office; and Le Thi Thanh Thuy, president of Mayflower Investment Company Ltd and Lavenue Investment JSC.Tai, 68, served as HCMC vice chairman between 2011 and 2015.In 2018 government auditors concluded he was mainly responsible for the city’s decision to lease out a land lot at 8-12 Le Duan Street in District 1 without competitive bidding, causing multimillion-dollar losses to the city.The nearly 5,000-square-meter plot was earmarked for construction of a five-star hotel and mall.The Government Inspectorate said city authorities should have carried out a bidding process to select a prestigious and experienced investor.Instead they allowed the establishment of a joint stock company in 2010 to carry out the project following… Read full this story

