Asia News Foreign governments condemn Hong Kong protest arrests The Saigon Times Sunday, Apr 19, 2020,17:13 (GMT+7) Foreign governments condemn Hong Kong protest arrestsThe Saigon Times U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addresses a news conference at the State Department in Washington, U.S., April 7, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS HONG KONG (REUTERS) – Foreign governments criticised the arrest of 15 Hong Kong democracy activists in a police sweep on charges of organising and participating in anti-government protests last year. The arrests on Saturday were the biggest crackdown on the city’s pro-democracy movement since the outbreak of mass protests last year. The International Bar Association said the authorities should not encroach on human rights and the legal system must guard against any abuses of power when the world was preoccupied with the coronavirus pandemic. “The United States condemns the arrest of pro-democracy advocates in Hong Kong,” U.S Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said. “Beijing and its representatives in Hong Kong continue to take actions inconsistent with commitments made under the Sino-British Joint Declaration that include transparency, the rule of law, and guarantees that Hong Kong will continue to ‘enjoy a high degree of autonomy’,” he said. The arrested supporters of the pro-democracy movement included Democratic… Read full this story

