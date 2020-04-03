Ford partners GE Healthcare to produce 50,000 ventilators to fight off coronavirus

Ford and GE Healthcare are planning to produce about half of the 100,000 ventilators the US government is targeting to produce in 100 days to fight the coronavirus Ford will provide its manufacturing capabilities to quickly scale production, and GE Healthcare will provide its clinical expertise and will license the ventilator from Airon Corp. – a small, privately-held company specialising in high-tech pneumatic life support products. GE Healthcare brought the design to Ford’s attention as part of the companies’ efforts to produce ventilators more quickly and in substantial numbers. The Airon-licensed Model A ventilator – a basic, affordable design that operates on air pressure without the need for electricity – addresses the needs of most COVID-19 patients and production can be quickly scaled to help meet growing demand in the US. “The Ford and GE Healthcare teams, working creatively and tirelessly, have found a way to produce this vitally needed ventilator quickly and in meaningful numbers,” said Jim Hackett, Ford’s president and CEO. “By producing this ventilator in Michigan, in partnership with the UAW, we can help healthcare workers save lives, and that’s our No.1 priority.” Ford plans to start production in the week of April 20, quickly ramping up to… Read full this story
