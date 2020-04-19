VN has no new cases of coronavirus to report on Saturday eveningCOVID-19 figures in Việt Nam as of 6pm April 18Online training should be promoted: MinistryTravel industry demands coronavirus supportVietnamese stranded in Italy return home Medical workers test samples taken from citizens in Hà Nội for COVID-19 on Saturday. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has detected no new cases of COVID-19 for three consecutive days, the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced on Sunday morning. That means the total number of people who have contracted coronavirus in the country remains at 268, with 201 of those making a full recovery. Currently, there are 67 patients in hospital with coronavirus. Of those, 14 have recorded one negative test and six have twice tested negative. There are 62,998 people currently in quarantine nationwide, with 279 people monitored at hospitals, 11,338 people at health centres or other establishments and 51,381 people are self-quarantined at home. — VNS

For the third consecutive day, VN has no new cases of COVID-19 have 285 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 19, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.