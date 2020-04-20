Following up on e-government dream Over a week ago, Minister, Chairman of the Government Office (GO) Mai Tien Dung sent a letter to all individuals, organisations, and the business community regarding the use of the National Public Service Portal (NPSP) which was officially inaugurated on December 9. It has been an unprecedented move from the government, which is calling upon all stakeholders to join hands with the government in boosting the construction of an efficient and transparent e-government, as well as the development of a more business-friendly climate for the country to lure in more investment. “For the NPSP to operate smoothly and serve people and enterprises effectively, we need co-operation from all people and businesses which are the beneficiaries of the portal,” Dung wrote in the letter. “It would be highly appreciated if each citizen and enterprise set up accounts on the NPSP so that they can enjoy its benefits.” Right after its debut, the NPSP has seen the registration of nearly 8,000 accounts, with the resounding majority being enterprises. Tran Hai Van, director of Red Lotus Co., Ltd. in Hanoi, has also registered an account on the system. “We trade in assorted goods and often have to physically… Read full this story
