Floundering service sector threatens mass unemployment

Even the largest restaurant and café chains in the service sector are feeling the pinch of COVID-19 After five years of working at a restaurant, this is the first time T.N. cries. He has been working at the restaurant since graduation, and has been climbing the ladder steadily. “I used to carry enough charcoal tablets to burn my hands, waited on patrons who scolded me so many times. Not one of the numerous difficulties in this job discouraged me for a second, but today, the day I have to let employees go, even if only indefinitely, I cried.” Talking about the situation of the restaurant’s employees amid the COVID-19 health crisis in Vietnam, he said that some had left to stay at hometown and avoid the epidemic, while others have been working fewer shifts at reduced wages. Those who decided to continue working now have to do everything, including cooking, serving meals, tending the bar, and washing dishes. “The restaurant was ‘fighting’ for over a month despite the gloomy business and decreased revenues, until today when we had to officially close,” he expressed a great deal of worry for the other employees, including the two cooks, one security, and three waiters… Read full this story

