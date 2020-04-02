Medical workers instruct a man to take a COVID-19 screening test in Hà Nội on March 31. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết HÀ NỘI — The latest report by Ministry of Health on Thursday confirmed five new COVID-19 infections, raising the toll to 227. Of all these cases, two are connected with the cluster at Bạch Mai Hospital, another is related to the Buddha Bar in HCM City. The 223rd patient is a 29-year-old woman living in northern Nam Định Province who took care of her relative at Bạch Mai Hospital’s Department of Rehabilitation. From March 11 to 24, she bought food at the hospital’s canteen and met some workers of Trường Sinh Company. The patient was sent to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases on March 26 after developing a fever and cough and was confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 on March 30. The 224th patient is a 39-year-old Brazilian man, a roommate of the 158th patient who visited to Buddha Bar on March 14. From March 27, he had been quarantined at HCM City University of Foreign Languages – Information Technology in Hóc Môn District. He was admitted to a makeshift hospital in Củ Chi for treatment after… Read full this story

Five new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Việt Nam, total hits 227 have 328 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 2, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.