Nation Five more Covid-19 patients make recovery The Saigon Times Saturday, Apr 25, 2020,19:55 (GMT+7) Five more Covid-19 patients make recoveryThe Saigon Times A health worker checks the body temperature of a local man. With the five latest discharges, total Covid-19 recoveries in Vietnam have risen to 230 on April 25 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Five more Covid-19 patients treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases have recovered today, April 25. They include one Danish woman and four local women. Among them, the Danish patient, aged 20, arrived in Hanoi on March 8. From March 9 to 23, she participated in tours to several tourist destinations in Hanoi, Ha Giang, Hue, Hoi An and Danang before being confirmed positive for the new coronavirus. Two other patients, confirmed as the 176th and 195th cases, are employees of Truong Sinh Company, a food caterer at Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi. The remaining two patients are residents of Hanoi’s Me Linh District, tagged as the 253rd and 258th cases. The 253rd patient is a 41-year-old sister-in-law of and came into close contact with the 243rd carrier; while the 258th patient, aged 47, is the mother of the 257th patient. These five patients, now in stable… Read full this story
