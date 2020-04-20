Nation Five more Covid-19 patients discharged from hospital The Saigon Times Monday, Apr 20, 2020,18:42 (GMT+7) Five more Covid-19 patients discharged from hospitalThe Saigon Times Doctors and a patient pose for a group photo. Five more cases are in recovery from Covid-19 today, April 20, of which two are foreigners – PHOTO: VIETNAMPLUS HCMC – Five more cases have recovered from Covid-19 today, April 20, of which two are foreigners, taking the country’s total number of recovered cases to 207, according to the national steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control. Nho Quan General Hospital in Ninh Binh Province declared a 29-year-old male patient free of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The 228th case had been sent to the hospital on April 6. His negative test results came out on April 12, 14 and 19, the local media reported. The 210th and 238th cases were released from Cau Treo General Hospital in Ha Tinh Province today. The 26-year-old woman and 17-year-old girl tested negative for the virus twice and are no longer presenting symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath. The two remaining patients, known as the 224th and 236th cases and receiving treatment at the field hospital in HCMC’s… Read full this story

