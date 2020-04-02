Nation Five more Covid-19 infections send nationwide total rising to 227 The Saigon Times Thursday, Apr 2, 2020,21:01 (GMT+7) Five more Covid-19 infections send nationwide total rising to 227The Saigon Times Health care workers guide people to their quarters at a quarantine facility in Hoa Binh Province. Total Covid-19 infections in Vietnam have reached 227 as of April 2 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Health Ministry announced five new Covid-19 patients at 6 p.m. today, April 2, with three of them linked to Vietnam’s two coronavirus infection hotspots — Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi and Buddha Bar in HCMC. With the five new coronavirus patients and four others confirmed earlier in the day, the total number of infections in the country has soared to 227. In the Bach Mai Hospital cluster, the 223rd patient took care of her relative who was receiving treatment at the hospital’s Functional Rehabilitation Department. Between March 11 and 24, the 29-year-old woman usually dined and bought grocery items at the hospital’s canteen and had contact with employees of Bach Mai Hospital’s food caterer Truong Sinh Company, of whom many have been confirmed as positive for the virus. The other case linked to the Bach Mai cluster, tagged as the… Read full this story

