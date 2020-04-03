Health workers treating a COVID-19 patient in Rome, Italy. Photo: Xinhua/VNA The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors today approved the first set of emergency support operations for developing countries around the world, using a dedicated, fast-track facility for COVID-19 (coronavirus) response. In addition, the World Bank is working worldwide to redeploy resources in existing World Bank-financed projects worth up to $1.7 billion, including through restructuring, use of emergency components of existing projects (CERCs), and triggering of CAT DDOs spanning every region. The World Bank Group is prepared to deploy up to $160 billion over the next 15 months to support COVID-19 measures that will help countries respond to the immediate health consequences of the pandemic and bolster economic recovery. The broader economic programme will aim to shorten the time to recovery, create conditions for growth, support small- and medium-sized enterprises, and help protect the poor and vulnerable. There will be a strong poverty focus in these operations, with an emphasis on policy-based financing and protecting the poorest households and the environment. “The World Bank Group is taking broad, fast action to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and we already have health response operations moving forward in over 65 countries,” said World… Read full this story

First World Bank operations for COVID-19 emergency health support underway have 312 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at April 3, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.