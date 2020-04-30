Other News Finance Ministry rejects tax reduction proposals By Lan Nhi Thursday, Apr 30, 2020,18:30 (GMT+7) Finance Ministry rejects tax reduction proposals By Lan Nhi Aviation is the only sector that enjoys a 50% cut in environmental protection tax – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Finance has rejected several proposals to reduce taxes to help revive production and trade and support businesses affected by Covid-19. A number of ministries, departments and associations have proposed cutting several taxes including the natural resource tax, environmental protection tax, personal income tax, corporate income tax for small- and medium-sized enterprises, agricultural land-use tax for small and micro enterprises, agricultural land-use tax for households and farmers and value-added tax (VAT) for aviation fuel and fresh pork. The Ministry of Finance rejected the proposal to reduce corporate income tax by 50% for small- and medium-sized enterprises and cooperatives because it overlaps some policies that will soon be effective. The ministry also disagreed with the proposal to reduce VAT by 50% for input materials as well as goods and services that have been severely affected by Covid-19 to reduce input costs for enterprises. It explained that the proposal had been rejected because VAT is paid by consumers, not enterprises…. Read full this story
