Federer two wins from 100th title after reaching Dubai semi finals

Swiss Roger Federer returns the ball to Hungarian Marton Fucsovics during their quarter-final match at the ATP Dubai Championships. (KARIM SAHIB/AFP) The seven-time champion beat his Hungarian opponent 7-6 (8/6), 6-4 in conditions which were far from comfortable with gusting winds and brief rain delays. “You just go out there and try your best. Sometimes you get in the lead, sometimes you don’t. It was important not to get down in the score early on,” Federer said. “It was tricky. A couple of rain delays, especially one at 5-all, coming back with sort of no preparation. “The energy of the body, the adrenaline, tactics, all that stuff kind of fades away just a little bit in those rain delays. “We made the most of it, the tie-breaker was tough. I’m happy I found a way to get out of that one. That was an exciting match, to say the least.” The 20-time Grand Slam winner will face Borna Coric after the Croatian sixth seed defeated Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7/1). “You look at the score at home and it looks like an easy straight sets,” said Federer. “But it is so close, you can never underestimate anyone…. Read full this story
