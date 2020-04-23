International Federer calls for ATP/WTA merger, Gaudenzi sees chance for unity The Saigon Times Thursday, Apr 23, 2020,09:34 (GMT+7) Federer calls for ATP/WTA merger, Gaudenzi sees chance for unityThe Saigon Times Switzerland’s Roger Federer celebrates after winning the exhibition match against Spain’s Rafael Nadal – PHOTO: REUTERS LONDON (REUTERS) – Roger Federer called on Wednesday for a merger between the men’s ATP Tour and the WTA, which runs the women’s circuit, as tennis wades through a lengthy coronavirus shutdown with lower-level professionals in deep financial crisis. The tennis season was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the hiatus will continue at least until mid-July, depriving lower-level players, who depend solely on tournament winnings, of the chance to earn a living. “Just wondering … am I the only one thinking that now is the time for men’s and women’s tennis to be united and come together as one?” 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer said on Twitter. “I am picturing a merger between the WTA and ATP. “I am not talking about merging competition on the court, but merging the 2 governing bodies (ATP and WTA) that oversee the men’s and women’s professional tours …” Tennis enjoys a massive worldwide following but its… Read full this story

