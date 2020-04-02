Farm exports to China blocked as coronavirus crisis worsens

Problems have arisen in the first days of the Year of the Rat: the sale of farm produce to China has declined because of the coronavirus.
Trying to rescue dragon fruit
The coronavirus outbreak has caused difficulties for export to China, which consumes 90 percent of Vietnam’s dragon fruit.
|Chinese importers refuse to receive more products because of the new regulations on travel restriction and the closing of some border gates in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The merchants also decided to have VND5,000 for every kilogram of dragon fruit to the farmers with whom they signed contracts.
Exporters
Mai Lan
The US wants VN to cut tariff on farm produce
Vietnam needs to learn from experiences from other regiolnal countries and take appropriate measures to protect domestic production, experts say.
Vietnamese firms struggle to export more farm produce to China
China has set comprehensive policies on importing farm produce, but Vietnam’s exports to the market remain below expectation.
