They will return to their communities and continue self-isolating at home. People pack their personal items before leaving a concentrated quarantine area at Artillery Regiment 58 based in Quoc Oai district. A woman makes her bed before leaving. The camp has been used as a quarantine area. A woman is given her release certificate to prove her completion of the quarantine period. Vehicles are disinfected before entering the quarantine area to pick up loved ones. Soldiers and healthcare workers say goodbye. Wishing patents a healthy and safe future! So far, 127 concentrated quarantine centers managed by the military have received 54,375 people returning from Asian and European countries and the U.S. Of those, 22,759 people have completed their 14-day quarantine period. Source: vietnamnet.vn

Farewell moments with quarantined people have 238 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 1, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.