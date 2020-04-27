Fahasa foresees great impact from the virus this year Ho Chi Minh City Book Distribution JSC (Fahasa), thanks to accelerating investment in its online shopping site and expanding its scale, reported a fruitful past year. However, 2020, with the pressure of COVID-19, is forecast to be a lot more difficult for the firm. That is also the reason why it estimates a plunge of 90 per cent in this year’s profit. Fahasa runs 112 book stores worth VND1.036 trillion ($45 million) across the country. In 2019, the company reported VND3.707 trillion ($161.17 million) in revenue, up 17 per cent on-year, exceeding the annual target by 6 per cent. Its profit also reached VND30.5 billion ($1.33 million), up 8 per cent on-year, exceeding the target by 2 per cent. The firm last year poured a great amount of capital into expansion, including rejuvenating the image and design of its book stores. Moreover, each establishment is now about 1,000-2,500 square metres large with a separate area for reading books and relaxing. Fahasa even broke into overseas markets by launching the Kyobo book store at Seoul (South Korea) in November 2019. Nevertheless, the pandemic has forced the firm to take several measures to cope with the challenges, including downgrading… Read full this story

Fahasa estimates 90 per cent drop in profit due to COVID-19 have 313 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at April 27, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.