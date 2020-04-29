Infrastructure Dong Nai urged to speed up compensation in Long Thanh airport project By Le Anh Wednesday, Apr 29, 2020,16:54 (GMT+7) Dong Nai urged to speed up compensation in Long Thanh airport projectBy Le Anh Work starts on the 282-hectare Loc An-Binh Son resettlement area, which is part of the Long Thanh International Airport project, on April 20 – PHOTO: LE VINH HCMC – The central Government has told the southern province of Dong Nai to finish disbursing over VND17 trillion in land clearance compensation for the Long Thanh International Airport project in 2020 so that work on the project can begin in the first quarter of 2021. The Government has allocated around VND17.06 trillion to the province to clear 5,000 hectares of land. According to an announcement of the Government Office, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc noted that compensation for site clearance is moving slower than expected. Over a week ago, the province approved a plan to compensate local residents who will have to move to make room for the project. They will be paid VND1.39-6.57 million per square meter for rural land, depending on location, and VND161,000-360,000 per square meter for agricultural land. The residents will receive their compensation payments in May… Read full this story
