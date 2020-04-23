Tourism Domestic air routes to Phu Quoc Island reopened The Saigon Times Thursday, Apr 23, 2020,18:34 (GMT+7) Domestic air routes to Phu Quoc Island reopenedThe Saigon Times Phu Quoc International Airport – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Domestic air routes to Phu Quoc Island, off Kien Giang Province, were reopened this morning, April 23, allowing each airline to operate two flights per day, Tuoi Tre Online reported. Airlines must comply with coronavirus infection prevention measures, based on instructions from the ministries of Health and Transport. Hotels, resorts and restaurants on the island—major tourist attractions for the province—have also been reopened. Boats carrying passengers between the mainland and Kien Giang Province’s islands are allowed to operate two trips per day. Road transport, including taxi and coach services, has resumed. However, passengers should fill only half these vehicles’ seats. Tran Cong Danh, deputy chief of staff of Kien Giang Province People’s Committee, said the provincial government has allowed the resumption of hospitality and catering services. However, karaoke services, dance clubs, religious festivals and large gatherings continue to be suspended. Ninth- and twelfth-grade students are expected to return to school on April 27, while students in other grades as well as university and college students have to wait… Read full this story

Domestic air routes to Phu Quoc Island reopened have 293 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at April 23, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.