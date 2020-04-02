Doctors save suspected-COVID-19 case from appendicitis

Patient H.T.N., aged 16, and other members of his family had visited his grandfather at the Neurology Department in Bach Mai hospital. After the Department discovered a COVID-19 positive case, all members of his family were quarantined at home. Doctors of the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases conducts the appendectomy On March 30, the patient had a stomachache and was immediately hospitalized at the National Hospital of Traditional Medicine. After an examination, the hospital’s doctors concluded that he suffered from appendicitis and needed urgent surgery. The patient was then transferred to Saint Paul General Hospital. However, as a suspected COVID-19 case, the patient was taken to the Department of Obstetrics and Surgery under the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases. After receiving an appendectomy, the patient is now recovering. This is the second time doctors at the Department of Obstetrics and Surgery under the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases have performed an appendectomy on a patient who was quarantined due to the COVID-19. On March 23, a 28-year-old female patient returning from Japan also had an appendectomy. Translated by Lam Anh

