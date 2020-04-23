A laboratory technician wearing full PPE (personal protective equipment) holds a container of test tubes containing live samples taken from people tested for the novel coronavirus, at a new Lighthouse Lab facility dedicated to the testing for COVID-19, at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow on Wednesday. — AFP/VNA Photo BRUSSELS — EU leaders are set to haggle on Thursday over a giant package to help their economies recover from the coronavirus pandemic, but bitter divisions mean little progress is expected. The situation facing the EU is dire: more than 110,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and an economy set to shrink by 7.1 per cent because of the lockdown. But while the 27 members agree that a stimulus running into hundreds of billions of euros will be needed, they are split over the details – in particular how it should be funded. The leaders will meet by videolink to discuss the virus crisis for the fourth time in seven weeks – a sign, one senior Brussels official said, of the “seriousness of the challenge and the importance we attach to a common solution”. But common ground is scarce. The pandemic has reopened the wounds of the 2009 financial crisis, once again… Read full this story

Divided EU leaders meet on virus recovery plan have 308 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 23, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.