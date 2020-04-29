PANO – The Trade Union Committee of the Ministry of National Defense presented gifts to staff, trade union members, and workers of both Company 26 of the General Department of Logistics and Factory Z153 of the General Department of Techniques on May 6th. Presenting gifts to needy workers The visit was part of the 2016 “Month of Workers”, which encourages needy workers to overcome difficulties. The delegation also presented 10 gifts, worth VND 1 million each, to needy trade union members and two gifts, worth VND 4 million each, to the trade union organization of the two units. Translated by Hong Anh
- Kamala Harris is a longtime ally of government unions – Here's why that should worry voters
- Ohio members of Congress react to President Trump’s State of the Union speech
- Trump Makes Last Appeal for Wall Funding in State of Union Address
- Union leaders want Democrats to discuss kitchen table issues
- Immigration, infrastructure and trade top Farm Bureau's 2019 policy goals
- After suspension, Muni union president brought back into contract talks with City Hall
- Harbor Teacher Preparation Academy, in Wilmington, gets a new campus and is named after LAUSD board member
- Trading Ideas, Multicharts, & Live Widgets
- Marc Gasol trade changed nothing for the Memphis Grizzlies
- Old friends reunited on Missouri defensive line and in recording studio
Defense Trade Union presents gifts to needy trade union members have 214 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 29, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.