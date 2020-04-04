Trade Covid-19 could slow Vietnam’s fruit exports to US, Japan, Korea By Trung Chanh Saturday, Apr 4, 2020,17:21 (GMT+7) Covid-19 could slow Vietnam’s fruit exports to US, Japan, KoreaBy Trung Chanh A farmer categorizes fruits to supply to fruit exporters. Vietnam’s fruit exports to high-demand markets have encountered hurdles due to the spread of Covid-19 – PHOTO: TRUNG CHANH CAN THO – As the coronavirus pandemic ravages the United States and Europe, local fruit exporters have expressed great concern over the possible plunge in fruit exports to these markets in the near future. Le Van Dong, deputy managing director of Le Fruit Company, said his firm’s fruit exports to high-demand markets, such as the U.S., Japan, and South Korea, have fallen some 50% compared to normal. The firm has faced many obstacles in trading and shipping activities due to the impact of the fast-spreading disease. Further, falling market demand amid uncertainty caused by the pandemic has prompted scores of its business partners to hesitate importing fruits, Dong explained. Similarly, Nguyen Dinh Tung, general director of Vina T&T Group, said the sharp decrease in consumer demand in high-demand markets has left a significant impact on the firm’s outbound sales of fruit. When Covid-19 swept these… Read full this story

