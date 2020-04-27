Coronavirus: The celebrity cash giveaway and other stories fact-checked

Unpicking the week’s dubious claims including a fake cash giveaway and a Covid-19 “remedy”. BBC teams are fact-checking some of the most popular fake and misleading coronavirus stories on social media. Jack Goodman and Flora Carmichael bring together what’s been debunked this week by BBC Monitoring, Trending and Reality Check. Fake Facebook posts about The Rock Thousands of posts have been circulating on Facebook offering huge cash prizes to “help” people financially affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Although the competition is clearly fake, it is being shared in many languages. Most examples include unrelated video footage or photos of Dwayne Johnson, an actor known as The Rock. Participants are invited to select a “prize” from a list that corresponds with the first letter of their name. Some people have left bank details in the comments, others ask for financial help. The most widely shared example we’ve seen includes a link for people to “collect their prize”. It looks like a phishing scam similar to others seen earlier in the coronavirus outbreak. A video accompanying one of the posts shows someone handling stacks of money and has had more than four million views. William Mitchell, who made the original video using… Read full this story
