Coronavirus downturn has put major pressure on oil prices with demand slumping and storage running out. The price of a barrel of Brent Crude – the UK benchmark for oil – has slipped below $20, its lowest level since 2002. The close to 20% slump follows negative prices being recorded for a barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the benchmark for US oil. Negative oil prices on Monday were a “quirk”, says one market expert. The price of US oil – which slumped to minus $37 a barrel at one point – was produced by a trading deadline and is now back to a positive figure. “Yesterday’s price action is best understood as a quirk or peculiarity of futures trading,” said analyst James Trafford of Fidelity International. He reckons the unprecedented price movement confirms that near-term demand is very weak. “But it isn’t cataclysmic,” he said. “We don’t see negative oil prices as a new normal, going forward.” Oil prices have weakened sharply because of a combination of oversupply and a collapse in global demand due to the decline in economic activity caused by coronavirus lockdown measures. What happened? The price of oil that we see reported is actually the… Read full this story

Coronavirus: Oil price at 18-year low as turmoil persists have 288 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at April 22, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.