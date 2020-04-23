Commercial flights at Van Don airport to be resumed in early May

The Van Don international airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh announced on April 22 that commercial flights at the airport could be resumed in early May. Illustrative image (Photo: VNA) Budget carrier Vietjet is scheduled to begin daily flights on the Van Don – Ho Chi Minh City route from May 1, while Vietnam Airlines will operate four weekly flights on this route from May 16, and Bamboo is to operate daily flight from June 1. Vietnam Airlines will operate three flights linking Van Don and Da Nang per week from May 16. In the afternoon the same day, the airport welcomed 298 Vietnamese passengers returning from abroad. All of them underwent medical check-up and was put under quarantine in line with regulations. Another flight carrying experts from the Republic of Korea also landed at Van Don the same day. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19, the airport has been one of the few in the country to receive flights from pandemic-hit areas with over 5,300 passengers./.VNA
