Buildings in Ho Chi Minh City (Source: VNA) Ho Chi Minh City Department for Construction recently issued permission for three projects to sell their apartment units after passing enough conditions to provide to the market. One of the three projects is Block H of Binh Chieu Residential Area in Thu Duc district with 214 units, invested in by Thu Duc House Development JSC. Another example is Phu My Hung Development Corporation’s project that was approved to sell 193 units out of the total 242 units located in District 7. At the end of March, some projects were announced to be launched in April. As such, Hung Thinh Corporation is going to introduce a new project located next to Thu Duc district. This project will offer more than 3,000 units to the market. Meanwhile, other developers such as Van Phuc Group and Kien A Corporation are waiting for the time after the pandemic to launch their projects. Furthermore, Ho Chi Minh City Department of Planning and Investment currently has a list of 46 projects which are considered to be pipelined, with many of those belonging to large-scale and foreign developers. Among those, Phu My Hung Development Corporation proposed to solve the… Read full this story

City pushes ahead with key ventures have 314 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at April 18, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.