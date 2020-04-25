Asia News China sent team including medical experts to advise on North Korea’s Kim – sources The Saigon Times Saturday, Apr 25, 2020,08:49 (GMT+7) China sent team including medical experts to advise on North Korea’s Kim – sourcesThe Saigon Times North Korean leader Kim Jong Un – PHOTO: REUTERS BEIJING/SEOUL (REUTERS) – China has dispatched a team to North Korea including medical experts to advise on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, according to three people familiar with the situation. The trip by the Chinese doctors and officials comes amid conflicting reports about the health of the North Korean leader. Reuters was unable to immediately determine what the trip by the Chinese team signaled in terms of Kim’s health. A delegation led by a senior member of the Chinese Communist Party’s International Liaison Department left Beijing for North Korea on Thursday, two of the people said. The department is the main Chinese body dealing with neighbouring North Korea. The sources declined to be identified given the sensitivity of the matter. The Liaison Department could not be reached by Reuters for comment late on Friday. China’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment late on Friday. Daily NK, a Seoul-based website,… Read full this story

