Vi Kien Thanh, director of the department, said the centre was inaugurated after eight months of preparation due to the fact that there have been many convincing imitations of famous artists’ works sold in the country. The centre will work as a public service, Thanh said, adding that while no other individual or organisation wants to take responsibility to examine art works, the State-run department will do the work for a short time so the fine arts market is transparent. Maybe after a short time, some agencies will take on the duty. A painting drawn by painter Nguyen Dong in January 2018 featuring a Hanoian girl, a copy of which was auctioned in Hanoi later with a fake signature of noted painter Vu Giang Huong (1930-2011) The centre will receive submissions and give feedback within seven days. A contract will be signed, and the centre will issue a report on the authenticity of the works after 15 days. For cases that require high-tech skills, the centre will ask for support from the Ministry of Public Security’s National Institute of Criminal Sciences. The results may be issued later according to agreements between customers and the centre. The centre’s examining council includes… Read full this story

Centre for examining fine art works opens have 328 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 19, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.