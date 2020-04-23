Community Central Retail Vietnam donates 79,000 masks to hospitals By Le Hoang Thursday, Apr 23, 2020,18:35 (GMT+7) Central Retail Vietnam donates 79,000 masks to hospitals By Le Hoang Representatives of Central Retail Vietnam (R) hand over protective masks to the Hospital for Tropical Diseases in HCMC – PHOTO: LE HOANG HCMC – Central Retail Vietnam has donated 70,000 medical masks and 9,000 face shields to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi and the Hospital for Tropical Diseases in HCMC to help them respond to the coronavirus pandemic. “We understand that the safety of health workers is of utmost importance in the fight against Covid-19. We hope the protective masks will keep our health workers safe at work,” stated Nguyen Thi Phuong, deputy chief executive officer of Central Retail Vietnam. “The donation is a token of appreciation for the Vietnamese Government and local authorities for their efforts in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and for the medical staff and voluntary forces who are working day and night to keep the spread of the disease under control.” Prior to this donation, the company had donated four negative pressure rooms worth VND2 billion for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. Two of these were given to Can… Read full this story

