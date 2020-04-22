Captain Như calls people to keep fighting COVID-19, supporting medical staff

Cù Thị Huỳnh Như of Việt Nam takes part in raising awareness of COVID-19 in AFC’s #BreakTheChain campaign. — VNA/VNS File Photo HÀ NỘI — Footballer Cù Thị Huỳnh Như is the first female player from Việt Nam to join in the Asian Football Confederation’s #BreakTheChain campaign to fight COVID-19. HCM City FC’s Như, who appears with Beijing Guoan’s Zhang Xizhe and Port FC’s Elias Dolah in the AFC’s latest video clip that was released on Tuesday, calls for people to be soldiers in the war against the pandemic. “In the past few months, we have witnessed countless heart-warming stories. We see doctors and nurses around the world fighting in the front lines and people looking after the welfare of others. Despite the adversity, we are still united and continue to show kindness and hope,” the forward was quoted as saying on the-afc.com. “Hard times bring people together. The coronavirus pandemic has affected our normal lives. What we need to do now is be responsible and support those who are risking their lives to save others. Maintain social distancing and wash your hands frequently. Let’s play our part to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said the 28-year-old who scored a… Read full this story

