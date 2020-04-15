Cannes film festival difficult to hold ‘in original form’: organisers

The Cannes film festival (Palme d’Or pictured 2018) had so far resisted announcing a full-scale cancellation of the 2020 festival. — AFP/VNA Photo PARIS — It will be difficult to hold the Cannes film festival in its original form in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak, organisers said on Tuesday, adding they were looking at new ways of hosting the world’s biggest annual celebration of cinema. The festival had already been postponed from its original mid-May dates to late June and early July. But organisers said this is “no longer an option” after President Emmanuel Macron said cultural festivals could not resume until mid-July at the earliest. “It is clearly difficult to assume that the Festival de Cannes could be held this year in its original form,” the organisers said in a statement, adding they were exploring “all contingencies” to realise Cannes 2020 “in one way or another”. The virus outbreak has ravaged France’s glittering spring and summer cultural calender, with organisers last night cancelling the world’s most prestigious theatre festival in the city of Avignon which had been due to start in early July. However Cannes has so far resisted announcing a full-scale cancellation of this year’s festival. Macron said… Read full this story

