Can Bach Hoa Xanh turn the losing tides for Mobile World?

The temporary closure of thegioididong and Dien May Xanh stores put Mobile World in a corner The sales growth of MWG in the second quarter of this year will be negatively impacted and the gloomy outlook may last until the COVID-19 is reined in in Vietnam, especially in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City where about 20 per cent of its stores across the country are. Along with aviation, retail is also heavily affected by the pandemic. MWG and PNJ recorded big drops of 50 and 47 per cent, respectively. In recent sessions, MWG has been impacted by the temporary closure of thegioididong store chain specialised in mobile devices and Dien May Xanhchain specialised in home-appliance products. According to Rong Viet Securities, the performance of thegioididong has been seriously impacted, which aligns with global trends. Data published by Strategy Analytics showed that smartphone sales in February reached $61.8 million, down 38 per cent on-year. COVID-19 has interrupted the supply chain of mobile phones globally since January. Staff member of Dien May Xanh in Danang tests positive for COVID-19 MWG predicts Bach Hoa Xanh may break even only next year MWG stock on the rise, FRT trending down In Vietnam, while phone… Read full this story

